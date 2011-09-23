Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Sept 23 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Europe's banking regulator said there were no plans to force more than a dozen weaker banks to raise capital quickly.

The Spanish government has set an annual target for installed wind energy of 1,400 megawatts between 2013 and 2020, according to draft regulation the Industry Ministry sent to the energy sector watchdog.

Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau's attempts to get rid of board members representing Sacyr and Pemex are not supported by stakeholder La Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine, website El Confidencial reported without citing sources.

(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)