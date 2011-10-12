Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID Oct 12 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
IBEX
Spanish public holiday, markets open
BANKS
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded a key measure of
risk for Spain's banking sector, warning that the economic
crisis will continue to have a negative impact on Spanish banks
in the next 15-18 months.
The U.S. ratings agency cut the credit ratings of Santander
and BBVA by one notch to "AA-"
For more information, click on
Fitch Ratings followed suit soon after with its own
downgrade of Spanish banks
(Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)