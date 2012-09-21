Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

BRIEF-Saputo reports it may purchase up to 2 mln common shares
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, Sept 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
The Spanish government wants its three biggest banks -- Santander, BBVA and Caixa -- to control 30 percent of the "bad bank" planned to house toxic property assets, financial website El Confidencial said, citing unnamed financial sources.
PRIVATISATIONS
Spanish state railway company Renfe has received interest from firms such as France's Alstom and Canada's Bombardier for the privatisation of its mercantile and maintenance divisions, Expansion reported, citing comments by Chairman Julio Gomez Pomar.
NH HOTELES
The Spanish hotel chain has put 12 hotels up for sale in the Netherlands in a move to raise 250 million euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.
ENDESA
Spanish energy company Endesa hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a controversial multibillion dollar capital increase during the first quarter of 2013, according to a company presentation on Thursday.
ENAGAS
Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 16 AT&T Inc said on Thursday it would make its unlimited data plan available to all wireless customers who pay a monthly bill, days after rival Verizon Communications Inc announced an unlimited option.