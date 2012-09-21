Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Sept 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Spanish government wants its three biggest banks -- Santander, BBVA and Caixa -- to control 30 percent of the "bad bank" planned to house toxic property assets, financial website El Confidencial said, citing unnamed financial sources.

PRIVATISATIONS

Spanish state railway company Renfe has received interest from firms such as France's Alstom and Canada's Bombardier for the privatisation of its mercantile and maintenance divisions, Expansion reported, citing comments by Chairman Julio Gomez Pomar.

NH HOTELES

The Spanish hotel chain has put 12 hotels up for sale in the Netherlands in a move to raise 250 million euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.

ENDESA

Spanish energy company Endesa hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a controversial multibillion dollar capital increase during the first quarter of 2013, according to a company presentation on Thursday.

ENAGAS

Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.