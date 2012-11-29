Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

BRIEF-Independent directors of Arconic board say convinced that Co has "right strategy"
* "Board has taken Elliott's criticisms very seriously", has engaged in thorough review of Arconic's businesses, strategy and performance
MADRID Nov 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BURGER KING
U.S. fast food chain Burger King is looking for a partner in Spain to open 250-300 new establishments in the next five years, Expansion reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
BANCO POPULAR
Banco Popular fully covered its 2.5 billion euro capital hike the same day the European Commission approved the recapitalisation plan of four nationalised Spanish banks.
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it would slash 776 million euros ($1 billion) from its over 50 billion euros of debt after receiving 97 percent uptake in a swap of preference shares for stocks and bonds.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental