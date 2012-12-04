版本:
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

UBS has cut its position on shares in Spanish utility Iberdrola to neutral from buy.

ABERTIS

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis and Canadian fund Brookfield said they will launch a non-premium bid for the remaining 40 percent of OHL Brasil in coming weeks.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol filed a complaint against Argentina at the World Bank's international arbitration forum on Monday over the government's expropriation this year of Repsol's controlling stake in YPF.

