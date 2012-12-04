Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

BRIEF-Envestnet files for non-timely 10-K
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
UBS has cut its position on shares in Spanish utility Iberdrola to neutral from buy.
ABERTIS
Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis and Canadian fund Brookfield said they will launch a non-premium bid for the remaining 40 percent of OHL Brasil in coming weeks.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol filed a complaint against Argentina at the World Bank's international arbitration forum on Monday over the government's expropriation this year of Repsol's controlling stake in YPF.
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
* Has signed a $300,000 credit agreement with a Canadian chartered bank
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mwOLTA) Further company coverage: