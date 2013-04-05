版本:
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PESCANOVA

Spanish fishing company Pescanova said early on Friday it will file for insolvency after failing to reach an agreement with its creditors following more than a month of negotiations.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica, Europe's biggest telecoms operator by revenue, has received a 200 million euro financing facility from the Canadian export agency to buy BlackBerry smartphones and services.
