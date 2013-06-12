Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The world's largest clothing retailer reported flat first quarter results.
TELEFONICA, PRISA, NEWS CORPORATION
News Corporation has approached Telefonica and troubled media group Prisa over buying a stake in Prisa's satellite TV arm Digital+ according to financial sources quoted by website El Confidencial.
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.