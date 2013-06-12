Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's largest clothing retailer reported flat first quarter results.

TELEFONICA, PRISA, NEWS CORPORATION

News Corporation has approached Telefonica and troubled media group Prisa over buying a stake in Prisa's satellite TV arm Digital+ according to financial sources quoted by website El Confidencial.