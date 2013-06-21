Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
As part of the creation of Spain's new regulatory overseer,
which places competition, energy and telecommunication
regulation under one roof, the government has direct power to
prevent hostile takeovers of strategic Spanish assets, media
reported on Friday citing the official government bulletin.
Strategic assets include nuclear power stations, large coal
generators, gas ducts, hydrocarbon storage and refineries, which
would put oil company Repsol under potential government
protection for the first time.
OHL
OHL Mexico SAB de CV, the Mexican unit of Spanish builder
OHL, said on Thursday it had priced its new stock offering at 29
Mexican pesos per share as it sought to raise more than $500
million.