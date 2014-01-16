Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain could capitalise on foreign investors playing its economic recovery to sell a chunk of bailed-out Bankia now, fund managers said, though some saw a more profitable disposal in a few months when the country's turnaround gained traction.

BOND AUCTION

Spain's Treasury is aiming to sell between 4.5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros in a triple bond auction on Thursday.

ABERTIS, BANKIA, SACYR, ACS

Abertis and Bankia will take their differences with ACS and Sacyr over Madrid motorways to legal arbitrage, according to newspaper El Pais.

SACYR

Sacyr will ally with Belgian and Panamanean companies to finish the Panama Canal expansion, El Economista reported.

COLONIAL

Spain's family-owned Villar Mir group has locked horns with Canadian investment fund Brookfield to take control of Colonial, El Confidencial website reported.

COSTCO, DIA

US food retailer Costco is to open 10 stores in Spain, Expansion reported.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on