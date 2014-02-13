Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
Panama Canal sets one-week deadline for cost row deal.
ODIGEO
Online travel group Odigeo is considering listing shares on
Madrid's stock exchange in April, making it Spain's first
Initial Public Offering (IPO) since 2011, Expansion reported on
Thursday, citing sources close to the operation.
COCA-COLA
Coca-Cola Iberia Partners, the soft drink makers' bottling
partner in Spain, is considering listing shares in Spain before
expanding overseas, the head of Coca-Cola España told El
Economista in an interview.
