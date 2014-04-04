Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BARCLAYS
Barclays is seeking an investment bank to explore the
potential sale of its Spanish business, with Merrill Lynch among
the top candidates, Expansion and El Pais reported on Friday
citing unnamed market sources.
POPULAR
Popular is finalising the purchase of Citibank's retail
banking business in Spain, including 45 branches and 300
employees, Expansion reported on Friday, without naming sources.
DEOLEO
A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain's
Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler with brands like
Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a
deal that has become highly politicised.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on