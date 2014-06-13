Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PRIVATISATION
The Spanish government could study at its weekly cabinet
meeting on Friday the privatisation of 49 percent of airports
operator AENA, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sourced.
BBVA
BBVA is finalising the sale of its Portuguese business, with
700 offices, to Caixa de Credito Argicola in a deal that could
be worth between 207 million and 500 million euros, El
Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.
ABENGOA, ABENGOA YIELD
Abengoa Yield Plc, the U.S. unit of Spanish renewable and
engineering firm Abengoa SA, said its initial public offering
had been priced at $29 per share, valuing the company at about
$2.32 billion.
