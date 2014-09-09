Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

AT&T Inc on Monday said Spain's Telefonica will license its home security technology for limited trials in Europe as the U.S. carrier hopes it has found a new way to profit from its nascent connected-home business.

Separately, Telefonica Deutschland said it planned to raise 3.62 billion euros via a capital increase to partially finance its acquisition of the German business of Dutch peer KPN .

GAMESA, IBERDROLA

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Monday it had agreed to issue some 25.4 million new shares to raise funds for expansion within the onshore market, especially in emerging markets, and offshore.

Spanish utility Iberdrola, which currently holds 19.617 percent of Gamesa, said on Monday it plans to partially subscribe to the capital hike.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on