Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday its chairman will buy out its partner Grupo Televisa's 50 percent stake in the country's No. 3 wireless operator Iusacell for $717 million and seek a strategic partner to build up the carrier.

Separately, Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it would issue 1.5 billion euros in bonds maturing in three years and carrying an annual coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent.

JAZZTEL

Spanish telecom group Jazztel is studying a possible bid for TeliaSonera's Yoigo, Expansion reported, citing sources.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial, together with Australian group Macquarie, is favourite to win a bid for British airports Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southhampton, Expansion reported, citing sources.

ABERTIS

Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday its French unit HIT SAS sold 450 million euros in bonds, maturing in March 2025 with an annual coupon on 2.25 percent.

