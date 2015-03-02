Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
Spain's Abertis said on Monday has agreed to buy 90 percent
of Italian company Wind's unit Galata.
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said on Monday its unit Iberdrola Energia will
sell stake in Brazilian energy distributors Coelba and Cosern to
Neoenergia.
INDRA
Spain's Indra said on Friday it had a net loss of 92 million
euros in 2014 versus forecast of net profit of 112 million euros
in Reuters poll.
Separately, JP Morgan cut its stance on Indra to
"underweight" from "neutral" with a target price of 8.5 euros
per share.
SANTANDER
Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed a new chief
executive who will work to fortify relationships between U.S.
regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking giant, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people close to the
firm.
IAG
International Consolidated Airlines Group is to make
"concrete proposals" to the Irish government next week to try
and convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the
Sunday Business Post reported.
BANKIA
The lender reported on Saturday 2014 profits hit by
provisions taken out against potential compensation claims for
its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing. Late on Friday, the
bank said it would pay its first ever dividend.
FCC
The builder and services company reported on Saturday losses
in 2014 had halved from the previous year.
OHL
The builder is to present a 2020 strategy update in Madrid.
