Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

BRIEF-Yatra Online files for resale of 6.3 mln ordinary shares
* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol said its production in the first quarter of the year was down 4.3 percent compared to the last three months of 2014 while refining margins in Spain had jumped 58 percent on the period.
APPLUS+
Morgan Stanley said it has finalised the placement of 15 million Applus+ shares for 11 euros ($12) per share
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing