Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Construction company OHL Mexico will wait for the results of government audits of its contracts before continuing negotiations on terms of some of the agreements, Chief Executive Sergio Hidalgo said in a conference call on Tuesday.

ACCIONA

Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona aims to intensify its footprint in the green energy business in Southern Africa to ride the wave of a market it sees trebling by 2050, an official said on Tuesday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on