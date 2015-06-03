Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
Construction company OHL Mexico will wait for
the results of government audits of its contracts before
continuing negotiations on terms of some of the agreements,
Chief Executive Sergio Hidalgo said in a conference call on
Tuesday.
ACCIONA
Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona aims to intensify its
footprint in the green energy business in Southern Africa to
ride the wave of a market it sees trebling by 2050, an official
said on Tuesday.
