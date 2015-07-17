Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG
IAG, owner of Spain's Iberia, has received confirmation of
valid acceptance of its offer in respect of all Aer Lingus
shares held by Minister for Finance of Ireland
ABENGOA
Citi said late on Thursday it has placed 4.2 percent of
Abengoa Class B shares from the company's treasury stock for 2.8
euros per share.
JAZZTEL
France's Orange plans to list its Spanish subsidiary on the
Spanish stock exchange in 2017 once the merger with Jazztel is
finalised, Expansion reported citing company executives.
OHL
OHL Mexico said on Thursday that audits it commissioned
after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal showed that the
terms of two concessions it holds comply with the law.
