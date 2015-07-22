Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Blackstone is said to be in the process of buying $858 mln of Spain property loans from Caixabank, Bloomberg reported. The bank is finalising the sale of 1.6 billion euros of bad loans through two operations, for which it hopes to earn 350 million euros, Expansion reported.

GAMESA

Gamesa said its unit Gamesa Wind Turbine Private Limited has won a contract to supply wind turbines with a capacity of 250 megawatts in India.

GESTAMP SOLAR

Spanish photovoltaic company Gestamp Solar is planning an initial public offering in the next two years, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, after U.S. buyout group KKR acquired an 80 percent stake in the company.

REPSOL, EDP RENOVAVEIS

Edp Renovaveis said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy from Repsol Nuevas Energias SA 33 pct equity interest in Moray Offshore Project and sell to Repsol 49 pct equity interest in Inch Cape Offshore Project

IBERDROLA

Spanish power company Iberdrola, currently in a $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, posted on Wednesday an annual 5.7 percent rise in first-half core profits, spurred by new renewable energy capacity and business abroad.

