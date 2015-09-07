Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
OHL
Spain's OHL said on Monday its main shareholder Villar Mir
would remain owner of over half of the company's capital after a
planned 1-billion-euro rights issue aimed at cutting debt.
GAS NATURAL
UBS raises stance to 'neutral' from 'sell'.
IBERDROLA
UBS cuts stance to 'neutral' from 'buy' while cutting its
target price to 6 euros per share.
DIA
HSBC has raised its stance in Dia to 'buy' from 'hold' while
cutting the target price to 6.5 euros per share.
VIVENDI, TELEFONICA
The chief executive of Vivendi did not rule out on Saturday
that the French media group may raise its stake in Spain's
Telefonica in the future.
ABERTIS
The infrastructure group is interested in presenting an
offer to buy the Chicago Skyway toll road, Expansion reported on
Saturday.
Separately, UBS said it had raised its stance to 'buy' from
'neutral'.
ABENGOA
The renewable energy producer has appointed Lazard to help
advise on options in its hunt for fresh investors, as it
attempts to raise 650m via a rights issue, IFR reported late on
Friday.
