Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Inmobiliaria Espacio, part of Grupo Villar Mir, said on Wednesday it had placed 2.36 percent stake in Abertis in an accelerated bookbuild offer for 14 euros per share.

OHL

Spain's OHL said late on Tuesday that it had placed a further 8.11 percent of its affiliate OHL Mexico as collateral for a 248 mln euro loan by the Mexican affiliate after a drop in its share price.

ENDESA

Credit Suisse has started coverage of Endesa with an 'outperform' rating and 21.3 euros per share price target.

ACCIONA

Goldman Sachs has raised its stance on Acciona to "buy" from "neutral", adding to its conviction list and upped its target price to 86 euros.

INDITEX

A recovery in Spanish high street spending and warm weather across Europe helped boost sales at fashion giant Inditex in the first half, with a healthy start to the new season auguring well for the owner of Zara.

BBVA

Spain's BBVA and Fubon Financial Holding are weighing bids for 39 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on