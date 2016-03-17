Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Spanish discount supermarket Dias said on Thursday it will propose the payment of a gross dividend of 0.2 euros ($0.2) per share against 2015 earnings July 14 at its Annual Shareholders Meeting in April.

TREASURY

Spain will auction between 2 billion and 3 billion euros at a bond sale of paper due 2019, 2026 and 2032 on Thursday.

ABENGOA

Struggling energy and engineering firm Abengoa will probably have to ask a court for more time to get lenders to back its debt restructuring, as its race to avoid becoming Spain's first ever bankruptcy goes down to the wire.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil SA is eyeing a potential bid for Citigroup Inc's local subsidiary, as the largest foreign lender in the country seeks to expand into banking for wealthy clients, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

REALIA

Realia says Inversora Carso, a vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has decided not to exercise its right to capitalize a loan of 61.6 million euros but will opt for admitting debt haircut for up to 20.4 million euros

