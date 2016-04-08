Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Regulators have given Repsol Oil and Gas Canada the green light to resume hydraulic fracking at a remote well in Alberta nearly three months after the region was rocked by an earthquake linked to the fracking, the company said on Thursday.

BANKS

The Spanish market watchdog on Thursday said it had opened proceedings against Santander, BBVA, Sabadell and Caixabank for possible anti-competitive practices related to derivative contracts to cover the risk of syndicated loans.

Separately, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday that the country's banks including leaders Banco Santander and Caixabank can no longer sell mortgages with so-called floor clauses.

SABADELL

Sabadell will not now face a hefty payment towards bail for eight former executives of now defunct bank CAM after a judge reduced the amount to a fraction of the 1.6 billion euros originally ordered.

AENA

Nomura starts with "buy" rating and a target price of 125 euros.

GAMESA

Gamesa has secured a new order in China to install turbines at an altitude of over 3,200 meters with a total capacity of 82 MW.

GRIFOLS

Spain's Grifols said on Friday it will take a 49 percent stake in U.S. group Interstate Blood Bank for $100 million and has an option to acquire the remaining stake for a further $100 million.

