Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted a 4.9 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a deepening recession in Brazil, its second biggest market.
IBERDROLA
Spanish utility Iberdrola said first quarter net profit rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 869 million euros and reiterated its strategic plan targets reported in February.
AENA
Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday that core profit rose to 275 million euros in the first quarter from 226 million euros a year earlier, boosted by rising passenger traffic.
REE
National grid operator Red Electrica reports first quarter net profit of 173.6 million euros, up from 166.1 million euros a year earlier.
DOMINION IPO-DOMI.MC, TELEPIZZA
Cie Automotive's Dominion and Telepizza will debut on Spanish stock exchanges on Wednesday at around midday.
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei