Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID Dec 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
OHL
UBS cuts to neutral from buy with a 2.9 euro target price
down from 3.5 euros.
FCC, ACCIONA
A consortium including billionaire Carlos Slim's building
unit submitted the lowest bid on Wednesday in a tender for the
terminal project at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport as the
telecoms tycoon looks to edge out two rivals for the deal.
The construction arm of Slim's Grupo Carso and
his majority-owned FCC, submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos
($4.2 billion) for the project.
PROSEGUR
HSBC raises to buy from hold with a target price of 7 euros
vs 6.6 euros previously.
GAMESA
Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had
exempted Siemens Wind Power from rules that would have forced it
to launch a full takeover bid for Gamesa as part of the
companies' plan to combine wind power assets.
ACS
Spain's ACS said on Wednesday it would make a capital gain
of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros from the sale
of Urbaser.
