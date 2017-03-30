Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol has proposed a complementary gross dividend of 0.45
euros per share against 2016 earnings
REIG JOFRE
Laboratorio Reig Jofre said on Thursday it has opened a new
analytical laboratory of development and quality control in its
sustainable installations in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona.
SANTANDER
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has agreed to pay
$25.9 million to resolve investigations by the attorneys general
in Massachusetts and Delaware into its financing and
securitization of sub-prime auto loans.
