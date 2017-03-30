Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol has proposed a complementary gross dividend of 0.45 euros per share against 2016 earnings

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre said on Thursday it has opened a new analytical laboratory of development and quality control in its sustainable installations in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona.

SANTANDER

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $25.9 million to resolve investigations by the attorneys general in Massachusetts and Delaware into its financing and securitization of sub-prime auto loans.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on