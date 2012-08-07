Spanish stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

BRIEF-Barbra C. Keck became CFO of Delcath Systems effective Feb. 21- SEC filing
* Effective February 21, 2017, Barbra C. Keck became chief financial officer of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
MADRID Aug 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EQUITY MARKETS
A technical glitch on Spain's stock exchange paralysed trading for a record five hours on the blue-chip IBEX index on Monday. After normal trading resumed, the IBEX rallied sharply, ending the day up nearly 4.5 percent.
* Interface Inc - Gould succeeds Daniel Hendrix as ceo; Hendrix to continue as board chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WEIBO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS