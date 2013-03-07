Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

BRIEF-Nicox announces PDUFA date for Zerviate NDA
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
POPULAR, SABADELL
North American and Spanish banks are lining up to bid on City National Bank of Florida over the next few days, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Banks that are expecting to bid include Canadian bank TD Bank, Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp, Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group as well as Spanish banks Banco Sabadell and Banco Popular.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 illion euros of debt through a triple bond sale of paper due 2015, 2018 and 2023. Results due ayt around 0940 GMT.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since