Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its asset management business to US private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, the Financial Times reports, citing two people close to the situation.

SABADELL

Lender Sabadell is open to signing a deal with strategic partner Zurich and Caser as it reorganises its insurance business, the bank's insurance director Ignaci Cami says in an interview with newspaper Expansion.

Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio says in an interview with newspaper ABC that the British bank wants to "increase its cooperation with Banco Sabadell". Sabadell took on Lloyds' Spanish retail banking business in exchange for 84 million euros of its own shares last week.

FCC

Construction group FCC is close to closing the sale of a 50 percent stake in its Latin American services subsidiary Proactiva to Veolia, online newspaper El Confidencial reports, citing financial sources.

PESCANOVA

Pescanova will meet with administrators Deloitte and creditors on Monday to discuss the future of the company, Cinco Dias reports. Pescanova filed for insolvency in April.