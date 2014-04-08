Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EDREAMS ODIGEO IPO-ODIG.MC
The travel firm starts trade after an intital public offering priced at 10.25 euros per share.
DEOLEO
CVC Capital Partners has presented the best offer for the olive oil manufacturer, El Pais and Vanguardia reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the operation.
SACYR
The builder has approached several investment banks about the possibility of a capital hike and a convertible bond issue, El Confidencial reported.
TELECOMS
Regional telecoms companies Euskaltel, Telecable y R prepare to offer themselves to Orange or to seek a merger, reported El Economista.
BANKS
Private equity firm Apollo is interested in the business of nationalised bank Catalunya Banc outside the region Catalonia, reported Expansion.
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2oP8kqu) Further company coverage: