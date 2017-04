Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

Spain will pay 1.4 billion euros in compensation to Escal UGS, jointly owned by building and services group ACS and Canada's Dundee Energy, holder of offshore gas facility Castor, after the unit was shut down following seismic activity.

FERROVIAL

A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial's Cintra Infrastructuras unit has won a contract worth $655 million to build and maintain U.S. highway I-77, Ferrovial said on Friday.

