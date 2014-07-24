Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Talisman Energy Inc said on Wednesday it has been approached by Repsol, a day after a report that the Spanish oil producer was considering a bid for Canada's No. 5 oil company.

Repsol is expected to report a 26 percent fall in second-quarter adjusted clean net profit from a year ago, hit by a production shutdown in Libya.

GAS NATURAL

Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural Fenosa is expected to report a 3.6 percent fall in first-half core profit from a year ago, depressed by a regulatory hit in Spain and weaker currencies in its Latin American markets.

GAMESA ; MAPFRE

Wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa and insurer Mapfre report first half earnings.

SABADELL

Banco Sabadell is expected to post second-quarter profit up nearly 9 percent compared to a year ago, as the lender's net income from lending improves and it emerges alongside peers from a deep financial crisis.

BANKINTER

Bankinter is expected to post a 27 percent rise in second-quarter net profit compared to a year ago, thanks to improving net lending income and tracking banking peers to emerge from a deep financial crisis.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Spanish media group Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said its adjusted core profit for the first half of the year grew 58.6 percent to 88.1 million euros from a year earlier.

