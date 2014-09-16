Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian business of auto-financing company Carfinco for C$298 million

JAZZTEL

France's Orange SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel Plc in an effort to bolster its mobile operation the country and better compete with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone.

FCC

Creditors of FCC's main shareholder will not extend a deadline to refinance debt linked to her controlling stake in the Spanish builder, setting off a 90-day period to reach a deal before selling shares, sources close to the matter said.

