Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

TELEFONICA
Mexico's third-largest supermarket Grupo Comercial Chedraui
will enter the mobile phone business using
Telefonica network, Telefonica said on Wednesday.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue
target range after posting flat revenues at 5.24 billion euros
in the nine months to September from a year ago.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino has raised his stake in
the Spanish infrastructure firm after buying an additional 3.1
percent in a block trade, the company said on Wednesday.
AENA IPO
State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena sought to give
fresh impetus to its stalled part privatisation as it posted a
tender for an auditor to sign off on the so-called "comfort"
letter needed for the group's listing.
OHL, SACYR, ACS
The three builders are due to release nine-month results on
Thursday.
