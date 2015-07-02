Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said it would buy
Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc, for $830
million, to focus mainly on digital services for airline
passengers.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa said on Thursday it
has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SunEdison
to jointly develop wind projects with capacity of up to
1 Gigawatt.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury plans to issue up to 4.25 billion euros at
an auction of four bonds on Thursday.
IBERDEROLA
Power group UIL Holdings said on Wednesday it would
quickly address regulators' concerns after its $3 billion
takeover by Spain's Iberdrola was rejected by a U.S. antitrust
watchdog in a preliminary decision.
