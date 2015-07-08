Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, July 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
CORP ALBA
Corporacion Alba said late on Tuesday it had completed the
sale of its 12 percent stake in Pepe Jeans for 81.8 million
euros.
SABADELL
Spain's Sabadell said it will exercise its compulsory
acquisition rights on the TSB shares which had not
accepted the Spanish bank's takeover offer under the same
conditions.
INDRA
Spain's Indra expects to make annual cost savings of 180
million to 200 million euros to 2018, the technology and defence
company said on Wednesday as part of its 2014-2018 strategy
plan.
EUSKALTEL
Bookrunners on the recent stock market listing of telecoms
group Euskaltel have exercised the greenshoe option to buy more
stock, linked to 8 million Euskaltel shares, UBS said on
Tuesday.
IBERDROLA
Spanish power group Iberdrola will set out a new proposal
for its $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, the two
companies said on Tuesday, as they seek to address objections
raised by a Connecticut antitrust watchdog.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU