Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MADRID Oct 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EUSKALTEL
Haitong research has started coverage with "buy" and a fair value of 12.9 euros a share.
REPSOL
Spanish oil company Repsol is in talks to sell its gas business to EDP, Expansion reported without citing sources.
CELLNEX
Goldman Sachs raises its stance to "buy" from "neutral" with a target price of 20 euros, up from 16.5 euros per share.
APPLUS
UBS said on Monday it was placing shares in Applus, representing to up 4.9 percent of the company's share capital. The shares belong to Carmignac Gestion.
ABENGOA
Moody's affirmed Abengoa Yield's Ba3 rating on Monday while changing the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.