Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

OHL
Spain's OHL said late on Sunday the Mexican stock market
regulator (CNBV) has begun a sanctions process against its
Mexican unit after leaked recordings that have embroiled the
builder in a corruption scandal.
ABENGOA
Troubled Spanish energy company Abengoa may already have
repaid a US$200m two-year margin loan it took out just four
months ago, using a stake in its yieldco as collateral, IFR
reported on Friday.
ACS
Spain's ACS won a contract worth 84.5 million euros to build
and operate a 48 MW photovoltaic plant in Japan, the company
said on Sunday.
ELECNOR, DURO FELGUERA
Elecnor and Duro Felguera have won a joint contract worth
349 million euros to build a combined cycle power plant in
Mexico, the companies said on Saturday.
TREASURY
Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Spain's BBB+ rating, with a
"stable" outlook, on Friday.
