Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

PHARMAMAR
Pharmamar said on Monday it had established a new unit in
Belgium.
ABENGOA
Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold" from "buy" with a target
price of $6 from $17.
Separately, Abengoa said on Monday it has won a contract to
build two new power transmission lines and substation in Chile
or about $180 million.
PRISA
Spanish media group Prisa said on Saturday it will make a
rights issue worth 64 million euros, to be fully subscribed by
International Media Group INTMD.UL.
FERROVIAL
Three of Canada's largest pension fund managers said on
Friday that they have agreed to acquire Skyway Concession
Company LLC (SCC), which manages, operates and maintains the
Chicago Skyway toll road, from Ferrovial for $2.8 billion.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Tecnicas Reunidas said on Friday 9-month revenue rose to 3.0
billion euros versus 2.30 billion euros year ago. The company
will hold a conference call on earnings at 1500 GMT on Monday.
