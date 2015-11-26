Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Wednesday it had signed its first contract with Canada's Enbridge for the supply of 103 MW to the New Creek wind farm in the state of West Virginia.

ACCIONA

Acciona, as part of a consortium, has been selected as preferred bidder to build a hydroelectric facility in Canada with a total capacity of 1,100 megawatts and an expected investment of C$8.3 billion ($6.25 billion). The consortium includes Samsung Canada and Petrowest Corporation.

ABENGOA

Abengoa will be removed from the Spanish blue-chip market, the Ibex as of Nov. 27 after beginning insolvency proceeding on Wednesday.

Separately, ratings agency Fitch downgraded Abengoa to "CC" on Wednesday.

Also, Chairman of the board of Abengoa Yield, the U.S. unit of Abengoa, has stepped down, according to a statement to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars)