Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

ALMIRALL
Almirall has reached a deal to acquire Poli Group Holding
for 365 million euros enterprise value, adding it may pay an
additional 35 million once certain milestones are reached.
DIA
Spain's Dia said it has reached an accord with Casino
to improve the two companies' competitiveness in talks
with suppliers
ABENGOA
Moody's downgrades Abengoa Mexico to Caa2 with a negative
outlook.
Separately, various bank creditors of Spain's Abengoa will
meet KPMG on Monday, a source involved in the talks said on
Friday.
