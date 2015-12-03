Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INMOBILARIA COLONIAL
Goldman Sachs adds to conviction list with a "buy" rating.
INDITEX
Goldman Sachs raises stance to "buy" from "neutral" and adds
to conviction list, with a target price of 41 euros, up from 29
euros
GRIFOLS
Grifols said it will execute a share split of 2 new shares
for each existing share as of Jan. 4
ABENGOA
Creditor banks of Abengoa, in pre-insolvency talks to
prevent the engineer becoming Spain's largest ever bankruptcy,
are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring
negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said.
TREASURY
Spain aims to sell between 3.25 billion to 4.75 billion
euros at a quadruple bond auction.
REE
HSBC cuts to "reduce" to "hold" with a price target of 77
euros, up from 74 euros.
ENDESA
HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold".
TELEFONICA
Spain's Telefonica on Wednesday lost the bulk of television
rights to screen Spanish football matches for the next three
seasons, undermining its strategy to capture pay-TV viewers
through premium content.
