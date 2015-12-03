Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INMOBILARIA COLONIAL

Goldman Sachs adds to conviction list with a "buy" rating.

INDITEX

Goldman Sachs raises stance to "buy" from "neutral" and adds to conviction list, with a target price of 41 euros, up from 29 euros

GRIFOLS

Grifols said it will execute a share split of 2 new shares for each existing share as of Jan. 4

ABENGOA

Creditor banks of Abengoa, in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer becoming Spain's largest ever bankruptcy, are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said.

TREASURY

Spain aims to sell between 3.25 billion to 4.75 billion euros at a quadruple bond auction.

REE

HSBC cuts to "reduce" to "hold" with a price target of 77 euros, up from 74 euros.

ENDESA

HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold".

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica on Wednesday lost the bulk of television rights to screen Spanish football matches for the next three seasons, undermining its strategy to capture pay-TV viewers through premium content.

