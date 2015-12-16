Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Spain's Iberdrola said on Wednesday it expects to finalise the merger with UIL Holdings today and to begin listing Iberdrola USA, Inc, to be known as Avangrid, Inc, in the United States on Thursday.

ABENGOA

Creditor banks are ready to extend a short-term cash lifeline to debt-laden Spanish energy group Abengoa to avert what would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy, according to sources, but the firm's future beyond January remains unclear.

