Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Goldman Sachs has reinstated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 4 euros per share.
FCC, ACCIONA
Two high-ranking executives at Spanish builders Acciona and FCC were arrested as part of an investigation into irregular concessions at state-run water contract company Acuamed, sources involved in the matter said.
IPOs
Spanish low cost airline Volotea is set to seek a stock market flotation, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, allowing its founders and private equity shareholders to sell down their stakes.
ABENGOA
France's Vinci is in talks with Spain's Abengoa over the possible acquisition of its Abeinsa unit as the struggling renewables company finalises a viability plan to avoid bankruptcy, Expansion said without citing sources.
REIG JOFRE
Pharmaceutical Reig Jofre said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Church & Dwight over marketing of Sterimar in Spain.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Reporting by Sarah White)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal by pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in a dispute involving its blood-thinning medication Plavix that could limit where corporations can be sued, the second such case it has taken up in the past week.
* Total revenue for Q4 was $958 million, up $76 million compared to prior quarter