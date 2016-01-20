Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Goldman Sachs has reinstated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a price target of 4 euros per share.

FCC, ACCIONA

Two high-ranking executives at Spanish builders Acciona and FCC were arrested as part of an investigation into irregular concessions at state-run water contract company Acuamed, sources involved in the matter said.

IPOs

Spanish low cost airline Volotea is set to seek a stock market flotation, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, allowing its founders and private equity shareholders to sell down their stakes.

ABENGOA

France's Vinci is in talks with Spain's Abengoa over the possible acquisition of its Abeinsa unit as the struggling renewables company finalises a viability plan to avoid bankruptcy, Expansion said without citing sources.

REIG JOFRE

Pharmaceutical Reig Jofre said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Church & Dwight over marketing of Sterimar in Spain.

