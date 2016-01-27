Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction
company OHL which operates various concessions in Mexico, plans
to bid for new toll roads this year after that part of its
business sparked a regulatory probe in 2015.
SANTANDER
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted
an 0.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year
earlier, helped by better than expected lending
income.
