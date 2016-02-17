Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Citigroup cuts to "sell".
Separately, the company will propose a complementary
dividend of 0.792 euros/share at its annual general meeting, to
be paid July 5.
ABENGOA
Spain's Abengoa ABGek.MC said late on Tuesday it needs 826
million euros for this year, not including sales of non-core
assets, and a further 304 million euros in 2017.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Wednesday it will repower a German wind farm
with 4.5 MW turbines, installing three G128 4.5 MW turbines at
the Debstedt wind farm for Energiekontor.
