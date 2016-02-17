Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Citigroup cuts to "sell".

Separately, the company will propose a complementary dividend of 0.792 euros/share at its annual general meeting, to be paid July 5.

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa ABGek.MC said late on Tuesday it needs 826 million euros for this year, not including sales of non-core assets, and a further 304 million euros in 2017.

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Wednesday it will repower a German wind farm with 4.5 MW turbines, installing three G128 4.5 MW turbines at the Debstedt wind farm for Energiekontor.

