Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CELLNEX
Cellnex reports second half net sales of 307.1 million euros
versus 212.1 million euros year ago.
ABENGOA
Abengoa said on Thursday it will carry out a sewer and
drinking water project in Peru in consortium with GyM SA through
a 50 percent participation. The project is worth $52 million.
