Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA, BANKIA

Iberdrola has declined to comment on a report in El Confidencial that it is taking legal action against the State for losses made on the listing of Bankia.

FCC

Inversora Carso said on Monday Control Empresarial de Capitales, unit of Inversora Carso, acquired 194,265 shares of Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas at 7.5867 euros per share, while awaiting approval for full takeover.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on