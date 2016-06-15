Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its expansion online.
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said on Tuesday it had sold stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 million euros.
FCC
Carlos Slim's investor vehicle Inversora Carso says it has exercised an option to buy 2.5 percent stake in Spanish construction group FCC from second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz.
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.