Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursay

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa said on Thursday it has acquired 50 percent of offshore wind turbine Adwen from Areva for 60 million euros ($67.5 million) after a merger between the Spanish wind-farm manufacturer and Siemens.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander Rio on Wednesday denied newspaper reports that it had purchased Citigroup's retail operations in Argentina, according to a letter from Santander to local market regulators.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Wednesday it has received the green light from the European Central Bank (ECB) to appoint Jordi Gual as its new non-executive chairman.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.